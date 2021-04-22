Skip to main content
News // Business

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 673¾ 713¼ 672 710¼ +37
Jul 676 715 674¼ 710½ +35½
Sep 678¼ 716 675¾ 709¾ +33½
Dec 681½ 718½ 680¼ 711¾ +31¼
Mar 685½ 723¼ 683¾ 714¼ +29½
May 681¼ 710½ 677¾ 704¼ +25½
Jul 652 686¼ 651 674¼ +21½
Sep 655 676¾ 649¼ 671½ +19¾
Dec 656 685 653 677¼ +20¼
Mar 664¼ 685¾ 664¼ 679¾ +20½
May 677½ +20¾
Jul 630 650 630 640½ +20¾
Est. sales 246,675. Wed.'s sales 144,204
Wed.'s open int 441,664, up 431
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 624¼ 650½ 623½ 650½ +25
Jul 605 631½ 604½ 631½ +25
Sep 555½ 582 554¾ 577¼ +20¼
Dec 535 557¼ 534 553¼ +16¾
Mar 541 561½ 539¼ 558¼ +16
May 543 564½ 543 561¼ +15¾
Jul 543½ 564¼ 543¼ 561½ +15½
Sep 501 513¼ 499½ 510½ +9¼
Dec 483 493 481 490½ +7¾
Mar 490 498¼ 489 497 +7¾
May 490¾ 499½ 490¾ 499½ +7
Jul 495 503 494¾ 502 +7
Sep 479½ +7
Dec 450 457 448½ 455 +5¾
Jul 466 +5¾
Dec 440 441½ 440 441½ +5¾
Est. sales 510,960. Wed.'s sales 493,888
Wed.'s open int 1,823,898, up 13,491
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 393¼ 403 393¼ 402¼ +10½
Jul 395¼ 406¾ 394 405½ +11
Sep 372¾ 378¼ 372¾ 378¼ +9¼
Dec 362 374¾ 361½ 372¼ +11¼
Mar 375¼ +11½
May 373½ +11½
Jul 373½ +11½
Sep 373½ +11½
Dec 373½ +11½
Mar 373½ +11½
Jul 373½ +11½
Sep 373½ +11½
Est. sales 1,113. Wed.'s sales 830
Wed.'s open int 4,705, up 276
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1498¾ 1543 1498¼ 1533¼ +36
Jul 1480½ 1524 1480 1514¼ +34¾
Aug 1433 1474¾ 1432½ 1465½ +33¾
Sep 1350½ 1390 1350½ 1380¼ +29¾
Nov 1310 1346¾ 1310 1338¼ +28
Jan 1307½ 1343¾ 1307½ 1335½ +28
Mar 1283¼ 1315½ 1282 1308¾ +27½
May 1276½ 1306½ 1275¾ 1300¾ +27¼
Jul 1280 1300½ 1276¾ 1296¾ +27¼
Aug 1272¾ 1274¾ 1272¾ 1274½ +24¾
Sep 1216¾ 1231¾ 1216 1226¼ +23¾
Nov 1171¼ 1199 1171¼ 1194½ +22¼
Jan 1192¾ 1196¾ 1192¾ 1196¾ +22
Mar 1193½ +22
May 1193¾ +22
Jul 1194¼ +22
Aug 1190¾ +22
Sep 1173 +22
Nov 1112½ 1130¼ 1111½ 1127¼ +15¼
Jul 1128 +15¼
Nov 1110 1122½ 1110 1120½ +15¼
Est. sales 333,997. Wed.'s sales 277,388
Wed.'s open int 902,356, up 1,026
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 60.27 62.69 60.22 62.52 +2.33
Jul 57.00 59.44 56.93 58.95 +2.01
Aug 53.98 56.19 53.93 55.44 +1.57
Sep 51.79 53.76 51.77 53.09 +1.34
Oct 50.48 52.13 50.40 51.65 +1.32
Dec 49.61 51.42 49.60 50.82 +1.28
Jan 49.10 50.71 49.10 50.21 +1.16
Mar 49.24 49.94 48.51 49.44 +1.07
May 48.40 49.27 48.17 48.95 +1.05
Jul 48.00 48.85 47.64 48.54 +1.05
Aug 48.05 48.05 47.91 47.91 +.98
Sep 46.64 47.58 46.54 47.28 +.93
Oct 45.95 46.66 45.80 46.53 +.84
Dec 45.76 46.53 45.41 46.18 +.84
Jan 46.05 +.84
Mar 46.05 +.84
May 46.08 +.84
Jul 46.08 +.84
Aug 46.08 +.84
Sep 46.08 +.84
Oct 46.08 +.84
Dec 46.08 +.84
Jul 46.08 +.84
Oct 46.08 +.84
Dec 46.08 +.84
Est. sales 182,056. Wed.'s sales 131,161
Wed.'s open int 515,840, up 1,585
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 413.70 424.50 412.60 422.00 +9.70
Jul 417.50 427.90 416.20 425.30 +9.20
Aug 413.70 424.10 412.90 421.70 +8.70
Sep 408.00 418.00 407.30 415.60 +8.10
Oct 400.50 410.00 399.70 407.90 +7.50
Dec 399.90 409.00 398.70 406.80 +7.30
Jan 396.10 405.70 395.40 403.80 +7.60
Mar 390.00 396.30 387.80 394.40 +7.30
May 386.50 392.50 384.50 390.90 +7.40
Jul 386.60 392.40 384.70 391.00 +7.20
Aug 384.70 387.00 384.70 387.00 +6.80
Sep 376.80 381.90 376.80 378.40 +7.10
Oct 366.10 368.80 365.70 367.70 +6.50
Dec 364.50 367.30 363.70 366.40 +6.90
Jan 365.10 +6.40
Mar 368.00 368.00 364.50 364.50 +6.50
May 365.00 +6.60
Jul 366.30 +6.00
Aug 366.30 +6.00
Sep 364.80 +6.00
Oct 364.80 +6.00
Dec 358.50 +5.80
Jul 358.50 +5.80
Oct 358.50 +5.80
Dec 358.50 +5.80
Est. sales 149,197. Wed.'s sales 94,502
Wed.'s open int 414,189