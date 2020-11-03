https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Close-15698281.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|607
|616½
|604
|608
|+½
|Mar
|608
|615½
|604¾
|610
|+2
|May
|607
|614
|604½
|609¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|598¼
|604¼
|595¾
|602
|+3
|Sep
|599½
|606¼
|598½
|603¾
|+3
|Dec
|606¾
|611½
|604½
|610¼
|+3
|Mar
|611¼
|615
|609¾
|614¾
|+3½
|May
|604½
|606¾
|602¼
|606¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|588¼
|588¼
|583¾
|587½
|+3½
|Sep
|587¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|593¾
|594¾
|593¾
|594½
|+2
|Mar
|590¾
|+2
|May
|590¾
|+2
|Jul
|573¼
|+2
|Est. sales 119,018.
|Mon.'s sales 128,989
|Mon.'s open int 458,244,
|up 2,681
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|396¼
|403¼
|395¼
|401
|+3½
|Mar
|401
|407
|399½
|406
|+4¼
|May
|403
|409
|402¼
|409
|+4½
|Jul
|405¼
|410½
|403¾
|410½
|+4¼
|Sep
|386¾
|391
|386¼
|390½
|+3
|Dec
|387
|390
|386¼
|389¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|393¾
|395¾
|393¾
|395¾
|+1¾
|May
|398
|398¼
|396¼
|398¼
|+1½
|Jul
|399¾
|400
|398¼
|400
|+1¾
|Sep
|386¾
|387¾
|386¾
|387¾
|+1
|Dec
|392¾
|393
|390
|390¾
|+1
|Jul
|401¼
|+1
|Dec
|391
|391
|390¼
|390½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 332,673.
|Mon.'s sales 312,588
|Mon.'s open int 1,693,695
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|293¾
|296
|291½
|296
|+3½
|Mar
|293¾
|296¾
|293¼
|296¾
|+3½
|May
|296
|299
|296
|299
|+3
|Jul
|298
|301
|298
|301
|+2½
|Sep
|285¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|287½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|294¾
|—
|¼
|May
|294¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|294¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|294¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|294¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|294¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 371.
|Mon.'s sales 889
|Mon.'s open int 5,830
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1051
|1068½
|1051
|1059
|+8¼
|Jan
|1053
|1070¾
|1051¾
|1064¼
|+12
|Mar
|1046
|1063
|1044½
|1057¾
|+12½
|May
|1043¾
|1059
|1042
|1054¾
|+12
|Jul
|1043¼
|1057¼
|1042½
|1053¾
|+11¾
|Aug
|1032½
|1046
|1032½
|1042
|+10¼
|Sep
|1004
|1010
|1003
|1007
|+8½
|Nov
|972
|981½
|971½
|978¾
|+6¾
|Jan
|971¾
|978½
|971¾
|976¼
|+6¾
|Mar
|957½
|961
|956¾
|959
|+5
|May
|957¼
|957¼
|952½
|955½
|+5¼
|Jul
|957
|961¾
|957
|960¼
|+5½
|Aug
|955¼
|+5½
|Sep
|936½
|+5½
|Nov
|921
|925
|921
|923¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|937
|+4¾
|Nov
|920
|923
|920
|923
|+4½
|Est. sales 196,642.
|Mon.'s sales 159,149
|Mon.'s open int 917,039
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|33.19
|33.97
|33.18
|33.78
|+.59
|Jan
|33.09
|33.85
|33.09
|33.65
|+.57
|Mar
|32.93
|33.66
|32.88
|33.46
|+.57
|May
|32.89
|33.56
|32.89
|33.38
|+.55
|Jul
|32.90
|33.54
|32.88
|33.35
|+.50
|Aug
|32.90
|33.24
|32.90
|33.18
|+.50
|Sep
|32.47
|33.05
|32.47
|32.87
|+.48
|Oct
|32.19
|32.67
|32.19
|32.65
|+.55
|Dec
|32.17
|32.68
|32.17
|32.65
|+.56
|Jan
|32.40
|32.56
|32.30
|32.56
|+.51
|Mar
|32.41
|32.48
|32.23
|32.48
|+.52
|May
|32.22
|32.43
|32.07
|32.39
|+.46
|Jul
|32.32
|32.44
|32.32
|32.43
|+.45
|Aug
|32.33
|+.41
|Sep
|32.16
|+.37
|Oct
|31.98
|+.37
|Dec
|31.89
|31.95
|31.89
|31.94
|+.37
|Jul
|31.94
|+.37
|Oct
|31.94
|+.37
|Dec
|31.94
|+.37
|Est. sales 102,619.
|Mon.'s sales 117,398
|Mon.'s open int 474,233
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|376.20
|379.80
|374.50
|377.20
|+2.10
|Jan
|369.90
|374.10
|369.30
|371.90
|+2.00
|Mar
|359.50
|363.00
|358.70
|362.00
|+2.80
|May
|351.50
|355.00
|351.20
|354.20
|+2.70
|Jul
|350.10
|353.10
|349.30
|352.10
|+2.40
|Aug
|345.40
|347.50
|345.40
|346.80
|+2.10
|Sep
|338.20
|339.60
|337.60
|338.50
|+1.40
|Oct
|328.70
|329.40
|328.00
|328.40
|+1.10
|Dec
|326.90
|328.70
|326.30
|327.50
|+1.00
|Jan
|326.10
|326.30
|325.70
|326.10
|+1.10
|Mar
|319.60
|320.00
|319.00
|319.00
|May
|317.00
|317.20
|315.60
|316.80
|Jul
|317.40
|317.80
|317.10
|317.80
|+.10
|Aug
|316.70
|+.10
|Sep
|315.00
|315.00
|315.00
|315.00
|+.50
|Oct
|309.30
|309.30
|308.60
|308.60
|+.70
|Dec
|308.00
|308.10
|307.30
|308.10
|+.80
|Jul
|312.50
|+.80
|Oct
|312.50
|+.80
|Dec
|315.80
|+.80
|Est. sales 84,239.
|Mon.'s sales 106,386
|Mon.'s open int 440,508
