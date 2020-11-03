CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 607 616½ 604 608
Mar 608 615½ 604¾ 610 +2
May 607 614 604½ 609¾ +2¼
Jul 598¼ 604¼ 595¾ 602 +3
Sep 599½ 606¼ 598½ 603¾ +3
Dec 606¾ 611½ 604½ 610¼ +3
Mar 611¼ 615 609¾ 614¾ +3½
May 604½ 606¾ 602¼ 606¾ +3¼
Jul 588¼ 588¼ 583¾ 587½ +3½
Sep 587¾ +3¼
Dec 593¾ 594¾ 593¾ 594½ +2
Mar 590¾ +2
May 590¾ +2
Jul 573¼ +2
Est. sales 119,018. Mon.'s sales 128,989
Mon.'s open int 458,244, up 2,681
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 396¼ 403¼ 395¼ 401 +3½
Mar 401 407 399½ 406 +4¼
May 403 409 402¼ 409 +4½
Jul 405¼ 410½ 403¾ 410½ +4¼
Sep 386¾ 391 386¼ 390½ +3
Dec 387 390 386¼ 389¾ +2¼
Mar 393¾ 395¾ 393¾ 395¾ +1¾
May 398 398¼ 396¼ 398¼ +1½
Jul 399¾ 400 398¼ 400 +1¾
Sep 386¾ 387¾ 386¾ 387¾ +1
Dec 392¾ 393 390 390¾ +1
Jul 401¼ +1
Dec 391 391 390¼ 390½ +1¾
Est. sales 332,673. Mon.'s sales 312,588
Mon.'s open int 1,693,695
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 293¾ 296 291½ 296 +3½
Mar 293¾ 296¾ 293¼ 296¾ +3½
May 296 299 296 299 +3
Jul 298 301 298 301 +2½
Sep 285¼ ¼
Dec 287½ ¼
Mar 294¾ ¼
May 294¾ ¼
Jul 294¾ ¼
Sep 294¾ ¼
Jul 294¾ ¼
Sep 294¾ ¼
Est. sales 371. Mon.'s sales 889
Mon.'s open int 5,830
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1051 1068½ 1051 1059 +8¼
Jan 1053 1070¾ 1051¾ 1064¼ +12
Mar 1046 1063 1044½ 1057¾ +12½
May 1043¾ 1059 1042 1054¾ +12
Jul 1043¼ 1057¼ 1042½ 1053¾ +11¾
Aug 1032½ 1046 1032½ 1042 +10¼
Sep 1004 1010 1003 1007 +8½
Nov 972 981½ 971½ 978¾ +6¾
Jan 971¾ 978½ 971¾ 976¼ +6¾
Mar 957½ 961 956¾ 959 +5
May 957¼ 957¼ 952½ 955½ +5¼
Jul 957 961¾ 957 960¼ +5½
Aug 955¼ +5½
Sep 936½ +5½
Nov 921 925 921 923¾ +4¾
Jul 937 +4¾
Nov 920 923 920 923 +4½
Est. sales 196,642. Mon.'s sales 159,149
Mon.'s open int 917,039
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 33.19 33.97 33.18 33.78 +.59
Jan 33.09 33.85 33.09 33.65 +.57
Mar 32.93 33.66 32.88 33.46 +.57
May 32.89 33.56 32.89 33.38 +.55
Jul 32.90 33.54 32.88 33.35 +.50
Aug 32.90 33.24 32.90 33.18 +.50
Sep 32.47 33.05 32.47 32.87 +.48
Oct 32.19 32.67 32.19 32.65 +.55
Dec 32.17 32.68 32.17 32.65 +.56
Jan 32.40 32.56 32.30 32.56 +.51
Mar 32.41 32.48 32.23 32.48 +.52
May 32.22 32.43 32.07 32.39 +.46
Jul 32.32 32.44 32.32 32.43 +.45
Aug 32.33 +.41
Sep 32.16 +.37
Oct 31.98 +.37
Dec 31.89 31.95 31.89 31.94 +.37
Jul 31.94 +.37
Oct 31.94 +.37
Dec 31.94 +.37
Est. sales 102,619. Mon.'s sales 117,398
Mon.'s open int 474,233
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 376.20 379.80 374.50 377.20 +2.10
Jan 369.90 374.10 369.30 371.90 +2.00
Mar 359.50 363.00 358.70 362.00 +2.80
May 351.50 355.00 351.20 354.20 +2.70
Jul 350.10 353.10 349.30 352.10 +2.40
Aug 345.40 347.50 345.40 346.80 +2.10
Sep 338.20 339.60 337.60 338.50 +1.40
Oct 328.70 329.40 328.00 328.40 +1.10
Dec 326.90 328.70 326.30 327.50 +1.00
Jan 326.10 326.30 325.70 326.10 +1.10
Mar 319.60 320.00 319.00 319.00
May 317.00 317.20 315.60 316.80
Jul 317.40 317.80 317.10 317.80 +.10
Aug 316.70 +.10
Sep 315.00 315.00 315.00 315.00 +.50
Oct 309.30 309.30 308.60 308.60 +.70
Dec 308.00 308.10 307.30 308.10 +.80
Jul 312.50 +.80
Oct 312.50 +.80
Dec 315.80 +.80
Est. sales 84,239. Mon.'s sales 106,386
Mon.'s open int 440,508