CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 527 528¼ 517 521 —10¼
Dec 534½ 535¾ 525¼ 529¼ —9½
Mar 541¾ 542¾ 533¼ 537¼ —8½
May 545¾ 547 537½ 541¾ —8
Jul 544¼ 545¾ 537 541¾ —7¼
Sep 549 550 543¼ 547 —7
Dec 556½ 558½ 552½ 556¼ —6
Mar 564½ 564½ 563 563 —5¾
May 565 565 562½ 562½ —5¾
Jul 549 554¼ 549 554¼ —3
Sep 554¼ —3
Dec 561¼ —3
Mar 561¼ —3
May 561¼ —3
Jul 556 —3
Est. sales 128,647. Fri.'s sales 98,367
Fri.'s open int 387,250, up 9,793
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 315 318¼ 315 317½ +1½
Dec 326 329 326 328½ +1½
Mar 337½ 340½ 337½ 340¼ +2
May 345¼ 348¼ 345¼ 348 +2
Jul 351¼ 354 351¼ 353¾ +1½
Sep 355 356½ 353½ 356¼ + ¾
Dec 362 363¾ 360¼ 362½
Mar 373 373¼ 370½ 372¼ — ¼
May 377¾ 378½ 377¼ 378½ + ½
Jul 381¾ 383 381½ 383 + ¼
Sep 372 + ½
Dec 373 374 372¾ 374 + ¾
Jul 390¾ + ½
Dec 379¾ + ¾
Est. sales 205,096. Fri.'s sales 215,137
Fri.'s open int 1,623,627, up 975
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 277 277 274¼ 276¾ + ½
Dec 271¼ 273½ 268¾ 272¾ +1¼
Mar 272 273 272 273 +1¼
May 271 271½ 271 271½ + ¾
Jul 271½ + ¾
Sep 269¼ + ¾
Dec 275¾ + ¾
Mar 275¾ + ¾
May 275¾ + ¾
Jul 275¾ + ¾
Sep 275¾ + ¾
Est. sales 314. Fri.'s sales 350
Fri.'s open int 4,537, up 37
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 898½ 903 893 897½
Sep 890¼ 896¼ 889 893 +2¾
Nov 892½ 899¾ 891¼ 896¼ +3¾
Jan 897½ 905¼ 896¾ 901¾ +3¾
Mar 895¼ 903¼ 894½ 900 +4½
May 898 905½ 897½ 901¾ +3½
Jul 904½ 912¼ 904 907½ +2½
Aug 911½ 911½ 907 908¼ +2¼
Sep 903 903 899¾ 902¼ +1½
Nov 898 905 897½ 900 +1¼
Jan 905½ 905½ 901 903½ +2¼
Mar 896 896 892¾ 894¾ +2¼
May 894½ 895 892¾ 894½ +2¼
Jul 900½ +2¼
Aug 900 +2¼
Sep 897¾ +2¼
Nov 899¾ 900 894¾ 894¾ +1
Jul 914¾ +1
Nov 900 900¾ 900 900¾ +1
Est. sales 142,366. Fri.'s sales 140,379
Fri.'s open int 823,901
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 30.90 31.74 30.90 31.67 +.76
Sep 30.47 31.34 30.36 31.22 +.75
Oct 30.48 31.26 30.39 31.15 +.64
Dec 30.78 31.42 30.65 31.32 +.56
Jan 30.93 31.58 30.84 31.49 +.56
Mar 31.04 31.69 30.94 31.60 +.56
May 31.14 31.76 31.10 31.70 +.56
Jul 31.50 31.86 31.50 31.80 +.57
Aug 31.72 31.78 31.50 31.77 +.59
Sep 31.65 31.72 31.44 31.63 +.53
Oct 31.55 31.56 31.22 31.43 +.47
Dec 31.45 31.59 31.29 31.49 +.47
Jan 31.48 31.63 31.48 31.60 +.43
Mar 31.82 31.83 31.61 31.78 +.43
May 31.99 32.08 31.85 32.03 +.47
Jul 32.22 +.45
Aug 32.20 +.44
Sep 32.00 +.44
Oct 32.01 +.44
Dec 32.62 +.44
Jul 32.62 +.44
Oct 32.62 +.44
Dec 32.62 +.44
Est. sales 148,626. Fri.'s sales 120,515
Fri.'s open int 442,690, up 3,063
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 288.80 288.80 286.20 287.10 —2.20
Sep 291.10 291.60 288.40 289.30 —1.90
Oct 293.40 293.60 290.60 291.60 —1.80
Dec 297.80 298.00 294.40 295.70 —1.60
Jan 298.50 299.00 295.70 296.90 —1.50
Mar 298.00 298.40 295.30 296.60 —1.30
May 298.10 298.40 295.60 296.70 —1.30
Jul 299.90 299.90 297.70 298.60 —1.40
Aug 300.90 300.90 298.80 299.50 —1.50
Sep 301.20 301.20 299.00 299.90 —1.50
Oct 300.30 300.30 298.00 299.20 —1.40
Dec 301.50 301.50 299.40 300.40 —1.30
Jan 300.30 300.50 300.10 300.50 —1.20
Mar 295.90 296.80 295.90 296.20 —.90
May 295.50 296.70 295.50 295.90 —.20
Jul 296.00 296.80 296.00 296.80 —.10
Aug 297.00 —.90
Sep 297.10 —1.40
Oct 297.60 —1.40
Dec 296.70 —.70
Jul 296.70 —.70
Oct 296.70 —.70
Dec 296.70 —.70
Est. sales 72,869. Fri.'s sales 92,054
Fri.'s open int 431,113