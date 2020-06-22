CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 480½ 486 477¾ 485 +3¾
Sep 484½ 490½ 481¾ 489½ +4¼
Dec 494 498¾ 490¾ 498 +3¾
Mar 503¾ 508¼ 500½ 507¼ +3½
May 509¼ 513½ 506¾ 512¾ +3
Jul 513 517 509 515½ +3¼
Sep 517 522 517 522 +3
Dec 529¼ 532½ 527 532½ +3¼
Mar 537 539½ 537 539½ +2½
May 541 +2¾
Jul 535 +2¾
Est. sales 108,613. Fri.'s sales 150,049
Fri.'s open int 422,801
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 332 332¼ 328 328¼ —4¼
Sep 336¾ 337 332½ 333 —4¼
Dec 345 345 340½ 341¾ —3½
Mar 356½ 356½ 352 353½ —3¼
May 362¾ 362¾ 358¾ 360¼ —2¾
Jul 367¼ 367¼ 364 365½ —2¼
Sep 365¾ 366 363¼ 365 —1¾
Dec 373 373 370½ 372¼ —1¼
Mar 382 382 380 382 —1¼
May 385 387¼ 385 387¼ —1
Jul 390 391¼ 389¾ 391¼ —1¼
Sep 380¾ —1¾
Dec 381 381½ 381 381½ —1
Jul 398 — ½
Dec 384¼ —1
Est. sales 286,874. Fri.'s sales 403,527
Fri.'s open int 1,594,125, up 18,494
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 306 308 301½ 303 —3
Sep 286½ 286½ 282½ 286 — ¾
Dec 281¾ 283½ 280¾ 282¼ + ¼
Mar 286 + ¼
May 286¾ + ¼
Jul 286¾ + ¼
Sep 286½ + ¼
Dec 271¾ + ¼
Mar 271¾ + ¼
May 271¾ + ¼
Jul 271¾ + ¼
Sep 271¾ + ¼
Est. sales 516. Fri.'s sales 565
Fri.'s open int 4,365
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 875¼ 879¾ 872½ 876¼ — ¼
Aug 875 878 871½ 875 —1
Sep 874¾ 876 871 873¾ —1½
Nov 879 881½ 877 879¼ —1½
Jan 883 885 880¾ 882¾ —1½
Mar 879¼ 880¼ 876¾ 878¼ —1¼
May 876¾ 879¼ 875½ 877¾ — ¾
Jul 883½ 886¼ 882½ 884¾ — ½
Aug 885 885½ 885 885½ — ¼
Sep 880¼
Nov 876¾ 879 874½ 876¾ — ½
Jan 881¾ —1
Mar 877 877 876 876 —1
May 879¼ —1½
Jul 885½ —1¼
Aug 885 — ¾
Sep 882¾ — ¾
Nov 878½ — ¾
Jul 898½ — ¾
Nov 886¾ — ¾
Est. sales 196,526. Fri.'s sales 202,936
Fri.'s open int 878,114
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 28.52 28.63 28.31 28.35 —.17
Aug 28.77 28.81 28.50 28.55 —.15
Sep 28.83 28.96 28.67 28.71 —.14
Oct 29.03 29.04 28.81 28.88 —.12
Dec 29.32 29.42 29.14 29.22 —.09
Jan 29.58 29.64 29.40 29.47 —.09
Mar 29.75 29.77 29.56 29.63 —.09
May 29.85 29.88 29.70 29.77 —.08
Jul 30.04 30.07 29.88 29.96 —.08
Aug 30.11 30.11 30.04 30.04 —.07
Sep 30.16 30.16 30.09 30.09 —.07
Oct 30.13 30.13 29.97 30.07 —.06
Dec 30.29 30.32 30.15 30.20 —.09
Jan 30.39 —.09
Mar 30.62 —.08
May 30.79 —.08
Jul 31.14 —.09
Aug 31.19 —.09
Sep 30.99 —.09
Oct 30.99 —.09
Dec 31.60 —.09
Jul 31.60 —.09
Oct 31.60 —.09
Dec 31.60 —.09
Est. sales 98,347. Fri.'s sales 133,232
Fri.'s open int 459,706, up 414
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 287.10 287.60 286.00 286.50 —.50
Aug 289.70 289.80 288.30 288.80 —.50
Sep 290.90 290.90 289.20 289.60 —.50
Oct 291.20 291.40 290.30 290.60 —.60
Dec 294.60 294.60 292.90 293.20 —.70
Jan 294.50 294.90 293.40 293.80 —.90
Mar 294.10 294.40 293.20 293.60 —.70
May 293.20 294.10 292.70 293.00 —.70
Jul 295.30 296.40 294.60 294.90 —.80
Aug 296.80 297.10 295.70 295.70 —.70
Sep 296.50 297.50 295.30 296.00
Oct 295.40 295.90 293.90 294.60 +.10
Dec 296.10 296.80 294.40 295.60 +.20
Jan 297.20 297.70 296.40 296.40 +.40
Mar 298.00 298.30 296.50 296.50 +.30
May 296.20 +.30
Jul 298.90 +.40
Aug 300.90 +.40
Sep 302.20 +.50
Oct 302.70 +.50
Dec 300.90 +1.70
Jul 300.90 +1.70
Oct 300.90 +1.70
Dec 300.90 +1.70
Est. sales 95,295. Fri.'s sales 118,535
Fri.'s open int 454,278, up 6,186