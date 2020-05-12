CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 521¾ —3
Jul 518 518¼ 507¾ 514½ —2¾
Sep 521¾ 521¾ 511¾ 517½ —3¼
Dec 530 531¼ 521¾ 527½ —2½
Mar 538¾ 539¼ 530½ 536¼ —2¼
May 541 541 533¼ 539¼ —1¾
Jul 533¾ 537¼ 528¼ 535¾
Sep 532¾ 539½ 532¾ 539½
Dec 545¾ 550 542¾ 550
Mar 550¼ 555 549¼ 555 +1¼
May 549¾ +1¼
Jul 531½ +1¼
Est. sales 99,736. Mon.'s sales 91,154
Mon.'s open int 349,027, up 2,751
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 318¾ 324½ 312¾ 323¾ +5¼
Jul 318¼ 324 314½ 322¼ +3¾
Sep 323¾ 328 320¼ 326 +2
Dec 334½ 337½ 330¾ 335¾ +1
Mar 347¾ 350 343¾ 348½
May 355½ 357 351½ 356
Jul 360½ 362 356½ 361¼
Sep 356½ 360 355¼ 358¾
Dec 364 366½ 361¼ 365½ +1
Mar 371¾ 375 371¼ 375 +1
May 378½ 381 377¼ 381 +1½
Jul 381 384¼ 380½ 384¼ +1¼
Sep 373¼
Dec 372 375¼ 372 373½
Jul 387
Dec 380¾
Est. sales 321,802. Mon.'s sales 186,348
Mon.'s open int 1,396,718, up 1,220
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 320¾ +2
Jul 303 305 301 304¼ +2
Sep 276 276¾ 276 276¾ +2½
Dec 266¾ 270 266¾ 269½ +3
Mar 271¾ +3
May 274¾ +3
Jul 274¾ +3
Sep 282 +3
Dec 282 +3
Mar 282 +3
Jul 282 +3
Sep 282 +3
Est. sales 235. Mon.'s sales 316
Mon.'s open int 3,790, up 103
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 852¾ 854¾ 847½ 849¼ —3
Jul 854 858 849½ 852 —3
Aug 854¾ 859 851 853½ —2¼
Sep 854¼ 858¾ 850¾ 853¼ —2
Nov 857 862¾ 853¾ 857 —1½
Jan 858½ 863½ 854¾ 858½ —1
Mar 843¼ 849 841 844 ¾
May 840 845 837¼ 839¾ ¾
Jul 847¼ 852 844¾ 847 —1¼
Aug 848 848 847½ 847½ —1½
Sep 843¼ —1¼
Nov 840 846¼ 839¾ 841¼ ½
Jan 848 ¼
Mar 846 ½
May 850½ ¼
Jul 856 ¼
Aug 855¼
Sep 855¼
Nov 855½ ¼
Jul 875½ ¼
Nov 872
Est. sales 164,215. Mon.'s sales 162,300
Mon.'s open int 842,801, up 3,117
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 26.05 26.09 25.93 25.98 —.21
Jul 26.45 26.54 26.10 26.26 —.23
Aug 26.66 26.73 26.30 26.45 —.23
Sep 26.82 26.89 26.47 26.61 —.23
Oct 27.02 27.05 26.65 26.77 —.23
Dec 27.30 27.36 26.93 27.07 —.24
Jan 27.48 27.52 27.13 27.24 —.24
Mar 27.60 27.62 27.27 27.37 —.25
May 27.75 27.77 27.41 27.50 —.25
Jul 27.97 27.99 27.62 27.73 —.24
Aug 27.75 27.98 27.75 27.81 —.23
Sep 28.06 28.06 27.87 27.87 —.23
Oct 27.78 28.05 27.78 27.87 —.20
Dec 27.94 28.21 27.89 28.03 —.20
Jan 28.23 —.20
Mar 28.49 —.19
May 28.53 —.20
Jul 28.89 —.19
Aug 28.97 —.19
Sep 28.77 —.19
Oct 28.77 —.19
Dec 28.78 —.19
Jul 28.78 —.19
Oct 28.78 —.19
Dec 28.78 —.19
Est. sales 64,047. Mon.'s sales 71,903
Mon.'s open int 462,722
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 286.60 288.60 286.60 288.60 +2.30
Jul 290.10 293.70 290.00 292.10 +1.80
Aug 291.30 294.10 290.90 292.80 +1.60
Sep 292.40 295.20 292.30 294.10 +1.40
Oct 293.40 296.00 293.20 295.00 +1.40
Dec 296.00 298.50 295.70 297.40 +1.20
Jan 297.00 299.30 296.60 298.20 +1.30
Mar 292.00 294.20 291.70 293.50 +1.60
May 290.00 291.60 289.30 290.90 +1.40
Jul 292.00 294.10 291.80 293.00 +1.00
Aug 294.90 295.00 293.60 293.80 +1.00
Sep 294.70 294.70 293.10 293.40 +.80
Oct 293.90 294.00 292.00 292.30 +1.00
Dec 294.90 295.10 292.50 293.30 +.90
Jan 293.20 +.80
Mar 293.80 +.80
May 293.80 +.80
Jul 293.80 +.80
Aug 293.80 +.80
Sep 293.80 +.80
Oct 293.80 +.80
Dec 293.80 +.80
Jul 293.80 +.80
Oct 293.80 +.80
Dec 293.80 +.80
Est. sales 65,937. Mon.'s sales 76,447
Mon.'s open int 428,935, up 3,276