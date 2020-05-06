CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 521¼ 524¾ 521¼ 524¾ ¾
Jul 520 521¾ 513 517½ —3¼
Sep 523¼ 524¼ 516¾ 520¾ —3
Dec 531½ 532¾ 525¼ 529 —3
Mar 539¼ 540¼ 533¼ 536¾ —2¾
May 540 540 536¼ 539 —3
Jul 532¾ 532¾ 528 531¾ —2¼
Sep 535½ —1½
Dec 544¾ 546¼ 544¾ 546 —1¼
Mar 549¾ 549¾ 546¼ 549¼ —1½
May 544 —1½
Jul 524¾ —2½
Est. sales 64,355. Tue.'s sales 85,099
Tue.'s open int 351,496, up 2,449
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 315 315 311 311¾ —1¼
Jul 318 318¼ 313¼ 314¼ —2¾
Sep 324 324¼ 319¾ 320¼ —3
Dec 334½ 335 330½ 331¼ —3
Mar 348 348¼ 343¾ 344¾ —2¾
May 355¾ 356 351¼ 352¾ —3¼
Jul 361 361 356½ 358 —3
Sep 359 359¼ 354¾ 356¼ —3
Dec 365 365½ 361 362 —3
Mar 373½ 373½ 371¾ 372¼ —2¼
May 378¾ 379¾ 378½ 379 —1
Jul 382¼ 383 382 383 —1
Sep 373¾ —1¼
Dec 374½ 375 373 374 —1½
Jul 387½ —1½
Dec 381 381 380¾ 380¾ —1¾
Est. sales 195,481. Tue.'s sales 198,461
Tue.'s open int 1,397,612, up 927
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 310¼ —4¾
Jul 295¼ 295¼ 289 291½ —4¾
Sep 266¼ 266½ 265¾ 265¾ —1¾
Dec 255 259 255 257 ½
Mar 259¼ ½
May 262¼ ½
Jul 262¼ ½
Sep 269½ ½
Dec 269½ ½
Mar 269½ ½
Jul 269½ ½
Sep 269½ ½
Est. sales 268. Tue.'s sales 353
Tue.'s open int 3,393, up 155
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 838¼ 838¼ 829½ 830½ —7¾
Jul 839½ 841¾ 831½ 832½ —7
Aug 840¾ 843 833 834 —6¾
Sep 842 843½ 833¾ 834½ —7¼
Nov 846½ 848¼ 838½ 839¼ —7¾
Jan 849¼ 851 840¾ 841¾ —7¾
Mar 839¼ 840 828¾ 830 —8¼
May 835½ 838¼ 825¾ 827¾ —8½
Jul 843½ 846¼ 833½ 835½ —8¾
Aug 839 839 834¾ 836½ —8¾
Sep 835¼ 835¼ 831½ 833¼ —8½
Nov 839¾ 842¾ 830 831¾ —8¾
Jan 837½ —8¾
Mar 836½ —8¾
May 841 —8¾
Jul 846¼ —8¾
Aug 845½ —8¾
Sep 845½ —8¾
Nov 848¼ 848¼ 846½ 846½ —10½
Jul 866½ —10½
Nov 863¼ —10½
Est. sales 143,222. Tue.'s sales 122,574
Tue.'s open int 802,711
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.82 25.82 25.50 25.52 —.45
Jul 26.31 26.36 25.76 25.84 —.47
Aug 26.47 26.54 25.96 26.03 —.46
Sep 26.68 26.68 26.14 26.21 —.47
Oct 26.62 26.65 26.31 26.37 —.47
Dec 27.18 27.21 26.64 26.72 —.45
Jan 27.21 27.21 26.82 26.90 —.44
Mar 27.46 27.46 26.97 27.03 —.44
May 27.29 27.47 27.12 27.19 —.43
Jul 27.67 27.71 27.36 27.44 —.42
Aug 27.57 27.57 27.43 27.53 —.40
Sep 27.83 27.83 27.57 27.63 —.39
Oct 27.90 27.90 27.60 27.70 —.39
Dec 28.08 28.12 27.79 27.90 —.39
Jan 28.10 —.40
Mar 28.34 —.40
May 28.46 —.40
Jul 28.74 —.40
Aug 28.82 —.40
Sep 28.62 —.40
Oct 28.62 —.40
Dec 28.63 —.40
Jul 28.63 —.40
Oct 28.63 —.40
Dec 28.63 —.40
Est. sales 86,574. Tue.'s sales 75,009
Tue.'s open int 456,440, up 769
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 286.70 286.70 283.00 283.10 —1.70
Jul 289.30 292.50 287.80 288.10 —1.30
Aug 290.40 293.30 289.10 289.40 —1.00
Sep 291.90 294.40 290.60 290.90 —.90
Oct 292.40 295.00 291.50 291.70 —.80
Dec 294.30 296.90 293.70 294.00 —.40
Jan 294.40 296.90 293.70 294.00 —.30
Mar 290.60 293.30 289.10 289.60 —.90
May 290.60 292.40 287.60 288.30 —1.10
Jul 292.10 295.20 289.90 290.70 —1.70
Aug 294.90 296.10 290.50 291.40 —1.70
Sep 295.10 296.10 290.60 291.40 —2.00
Oct 294.40 295.20 290.40 290.70 —2.00
Dec 294.00 296.40 291.00 291.90 —2.00
Jan 291.90 —2.10
Mar 291.90 —2.10
May 291.90 —2.10
Jul 291.90 —2.10
Aug 291.90 —2.10
Sep 291.90 —2.10
Oct 291.90 —2.10
Dec 291.90 —2.10
Jul 291.90 —2.10
Oct 291.90 —2.10
Dec 291.90 —2.10
Est. sales 66,035. Tue.'s sales 68,300
Tue.'s open int 414,481, up 1,126