CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 508½ 540½ 508½ 535 +26¾
Jul 508½ 539 508 532½ +24
Sep 515 542 514¾ 535½ +21¼
Dec 525¾ 550¼ 524¾ 544¼ +19¼
Mar 531½ 556¾ 531½ 551½ +17
May 535¼ 552 529 546¾ +13
Jul 520¼ 538 514 532¼ +8½
Sep 521 539 521 533 +8
Dec 533¼ 546¼ 523 539½ +6¾
Mar 534½ 552½ 530¼ 546¾ +7¾
May 547½ +7¾
Jul 534 +7¾
Est. sales 210,543. Wed.'s sales 135,984
Wed.'s open int 379,959
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 336½ 354¾ 336½ 345½ +10¼
Jul 342½ 360 342½ 351 +9¼
Sep 349 363½ 349 355¾ +7½
Dec 358 370¾ 357½ 363¼ +5½
Mar 369½ 380¾ 369 373½ +4½
May 374 384½ 373¾ 377¾ +4
Jul 376¼ 386¼ 376¼ 379½ +3¼
Sep 372½ 379½ 369¾ 372¼ +1½
Dec 378¼ 385¾ 377 378½
Mar 393¾ 398 389¼ 391
May 397½ 400¼ 391½ 396 ¾
Jul 405¾ 405¾ 401½ 401½ ¼
Sep 394 394 391½ 391½ —3½
Dec 390 395 389½ 389½
Jul 402
Dec 395½ 399 395½ 395¾
Est. sales 473,990. Wed.'s sales 577,632
Wed.'s open int 1,439,449
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 256 272½ 256 261¼ +6
Jul 268½ 271 261½ 261½ +4
Sep 258 258 257½ 257½ +6
Dec 258 258 258 258 +3½
Mar 262 +3½
May 262 +3½
Jul 262¼ +3½
Sep 269½ +3½
Dec 269½ +3½
Mar 269½ +3½
Jul 269½ +3½
Sep 269½ +3½
Est. sales 463. Wed.'s sales 389
Wed.'s open int 4,319
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 829¼ 855¾ 825 843¼ +17¾
Jul 835¾ 859 831 848 +15¼
Aug 839¼ 859¼ 834½ 849¼ +13¼
Sep 840 858 837¾ 847¼ +9¼
Nov 844¼ 859¾ 840 848½ +6½
Jan 846 859¾ 842 848 +3¾
Mar 836¼ 845 830¾ 832 —2¾
May 837¼ 846¼ 833 834¼ —2
Jul 849 854¼ 841¾ 842¾ —1½
Aug 850 853 843¾ 843¾ —1¾
Sep 853¼ 853½ 842½ 842½ —2¾
Nov 854 858¾ 844 845½ —4¼
Jan 854¼ —4¼
Mar 856½ —4¼
May 860 —4¼
Jul 867¾ —4¼
Aug 867¼ —4¼
Sep 867¼ —4¼
Nov 875 875 865¾ 865¾ —4
Jul 885¾ —4
Nov 895 895 881¼ 881¼ —4
Est. sales 339,905. Wed.'s sales 261,815
Wed.'s open int 785,185
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.35 25.73 24.85 25.48 +.44
Jul 25.70 26.05 25.19 25.81 +.44
Aug 25.84 26.22 25.37 25.97 +.43
Sep 26.01 26.38 25.60 26.15 +.43
Oct 26.21 26.56 25.79 26.34 +.43
Dec 26.56 26.94 26.09 26.70 +.41
Jan 26.88 27.16 26.58 26.98 +.40
Mar 27.17 27.43 26.79 27.23 +.38
May 27.22 27.73 27.10 27.55 +.41
Jul 27.96 28.11 27.36 27.89 +.42
Aug 27.99 28.23 27.71 28.04 +.41
Sep 28.02 28.35 28.02 28.18 +.41
Oct 28.48 28.51 28.32 28.32 +.41
Dec 28.20 28.88 28.20 28.64 +.36
Jan 29.00 +.47
Mar 29.41 +.56
May 29.65 +.57
Jul 29.78 +.57
Aug 29.78 +.57
Sep 29.69 +.57
Oct 29.69 +.57
Dec 29.70 +.57
Jul 29.70 +.57
Oct 29.70 +.57
Dec 29.70 +.57
Est. sales 162,995. Wed.'s sales 166,019
Wed.'s open int 462,320, up 858
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 305.00 320.50 304.00 314.80 +10.80
Jul 301.40 313.50 300.50 306.00 +5.40
Aug 299.90 309.30 298.80 300.90 +2.00
Sep 300.00 307.60 298.30 299.20 +.20
Oct 299.30 306.20 298.20 298.60 —.50
Dec 301.60 307.50 299.10 299.70 —1.60
Jan 300.40 304.90 297.10 297.40 —3.00
Mar 295.30 298.30 289.50 290.00 —5.30
May 294.00 296.00 289.00 289.30 —4.60
Jul 296.80 299.40 291.90 292.00 —4.30
Aug 297.10 299.60 292.60 292.80 —4.10
Sep 299.70 299.90 293.80 293.80 —3.50
Oct 298.60 298.60 293.80 293.80 —3.70
Dec 298.90 301.00 295.00 295.20 —3.60
Jan 298.50 298.50 296.70 296.70 —2.10
Mar 296.70 —2.10
May 296.70 —2.10
Jul 296.70 —2.10
Aug 296.70 —2.10
Sep 296.70 —2.10
Oct 296.70 —2.10
Dec 296.70 —2.10
Jul 296.70 —2.10
Oct 296.70 —2.10
Dec 296.70 —2.10
Est. sales 222,288. Wed.'s sales 164,437
Wed.'s open int 417,354