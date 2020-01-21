CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 572½ 582¾ 566¾ 581½ +11
May 573¼ 582¼ 568 581 +9¾
Jul 572¾ 581¼ 567¾ 580½ +10
Sep 578 586¼ 573 585½ +9¾
Dec 585 594 581 593½ +9¾
Mar 591½ 600½ 587½ 600½ +10¼
May 587½ 595½ 584 595 +8½
Jul 571¼ 578¼ 568¼ 576¼ +6¼
Sep 572½ 578 572½ 578 +6
Dec 579½ 587½ 578¼ 586¼ +5¾
Mar 591¼ 591¼ 590¾ 590¾ +4¾
May 590 +4¾
Jul 581¾ +4¾
Est. sales 134,316. Fri.'s sales 105,086
Fri.'s open int 491,802, up 5,505
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 389 389¼ 384¼ 387½ —1¾
May 395 395¼ 390¾ 393½ —1¾
Jul 400½ 400¾ 396½ 399¼ —1¾
Sep 399½ 399¾ 396½ 398¾ —1½
Dec 401¾ 402¼ 399¼ 401½ —1¼
Mar 411¼ 411½ 409 411¼ —1¼
May 414¾ 415¼ 413½ 415 —1½
Jul 417 417¾ 415¾ 417½ —1½
Sep 409 409¼ 409 409¼ —1¼
Dec 409 410 408¼ 409½ ¾
Mar 417¼ ¾
May 417¾ ¾
Jul 424¼ 424¾ 424¼ 424¾ ¾
Sep 423¼ ¾
Dec 414 ¾
Jul 423 ¾
Dec 416¾ ¾
Est. sales 283,790. Fri.'s sales 485,391
Fri.'s open int 1,548,002
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 311¼ 315 309¼ 314¾ +3
May 307½ 309 304¾ 309 +2¼
Jul 299¼ 301¼ 299¼ 301¼ +3½
Sep 282¾ 282¾ 282¼ 282¼
Dec 273 273 272¾ 272¾
Mar 272¾
May 272¾
Jul 273
Sep 279¼ +6½
Dec 279¼ +6½
Jul 279¼ +6½
Sep 279¼ +6½
Est. sales 372. Fri.'s sales 329
Fri.'s open int 4,948, up 94
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 930 931½ 915¼ 916 —13¾
May 943 944½ 929 929¾ —13¼
Jul 955¾ 957¼ 942½ 943½ —12
Aug 958¼ 959½ 946¾ 948 —11¼
Sep 958¾ 958¾ 946¼ 947½ —10½
Nov 961 962¾ 949¼ 951¼ —9¼
Jan 964¼ 965¾ 953 955¼ —8½
Mar 954 956 944¼ 946½ —7½
May 951 951 944¼ 946 —6¾
Jul 951¾ 951¾ 947½ 949¾ —6½
Aug 944½ 946½ 944 946½ —5¾
Sep 935 936 933½ 934½ —7
Nov 936¼ 938 935 935¾ —6
Jan 935¾ —6
Mar 935¾ —6
May 935¾ —6
Jul 946¼ —6
Aug 946¼ —6
Sep 946¼ —6
Nov 939 —6
Jul 939 —6
Nov 938 —6
Est. sales 205,158. Fri.'s sales 173,854
Fri.'s open int 761,882, up 3,371
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 33.47 33.61 32.59 32.75 —.60
May 33.74 33.92 32.93 33.09 —.58
Jul 34.15 34.26 33.29 33.45 —.57
Aug 34.32 34.34 33.38 33.54 —.56
Sep 34.27 34.33 33.47 33.61 —.55
Oct 34.29 34.34 33.47 33.64 —.54
Dec 34.49 34.61 33.67 33.84 —.55
Jan 34.00 34.15 33.85 34.04 —.51
Mar 34.70 34.71 33.84 34.05 —.47
May 34.58 34.58 33.82 34.05 —.43
Jul 33.99 34.16 33.99 34.08 —.45
Aug 34.08 —.44
Sep 33.98 34.07 33.98 34.07 —.43
Oct 33.81 —.38
Dec 33.80 33.92 33.80 33.92 —.39
Jan 33.92 —.39
Mar 33.92 —.39
May 33.92 —.39
Jul 33.92 —.39
Aug 33.92 —.39
Sep 33.92 —.39
Oct 33.92 —.39
Dec 33.92 —.39
Jul 33.92 —.39
Oct 33.92 —.39
Dec 33.92 —.39
Est. sales 128,921. Fri.'s sales 107,850
Fri.'s open int 541,842
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 301.00 301.30 298.80 299.10 —1.50
May 305.60 306.00 303.50 303.80 —1.40
Jul 310.00 310.40 308.00 308.50 —1.20
Aug 311.60 312.00 309.70 310.20 —1.20
Sep 312.60 313.10 311.00 311.20 —1.30
Oct 313.00 313.50 311.40 311.70 —1.10
Dec 315.70 316.20 314.10 314.50 —.90
Jan 315.00 315.20 314.30 314.30 —1.00
Mar 311.80 312.60 310.60 310.90 —1.30
May 309.70 309.70 309.40 309.60 —1.10
Jul 310.60 310.60 310.50 310.50 —1.20
Aug 309.30 309.30 309.00 309.00 —.40
Sep 308.00 308.00 306.90 306.90 —1.30
Oct 305.40 —1.10
Dec 307.10 307.10 305.90 306.00 —1.30
Jan 306.00 —1.30
Mar 306.00 —1.30
May 306.00 —1.30
Jul 306.00 —1.30
Aug 306.00 —1.30
Sep 306.00 —1.30
Oct 306.00 —1.30
Dec 306.00 —1.30
Jul 306.00 —1.30
Oct 306.00 —1.30
Dec 306.00 —1.30
Est. sales 89,781. Fri.'s sales 88,777
Fri.'s open int 470,115, up 111