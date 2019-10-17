https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Close-14542276.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|514¼
|527
|512¾
|525½
|+12¼
|Mar
|518¾
|530¾
|518
|530¼
|+12
|May
|523
|535¼
|522¼
|534
|+11
|Jul
|525½
|537½
|525
|536
|+9¾
|Sep
|532½
|542½
|532¼
|541½
|+9
|Dec
|542½
|552¼
|542
|551
|+7¾
|Mar
|550
|558
|549¾
|557¼
|+6¾
|May
|555¾
|556½
|555¾
|556½
|+6½
|Jul
|540¾
|550
|540½
|548
|+6
|Sep
|547½
|+5½
|Dec
|555¼
|563½
|555¼
|562½
|+5
|Mar
|561½
|563¾
|561½
|563¾
|+5
|May
|563¾
|+5
|Jul
|563¾
|+5
|Est. sales 111,859.
|Wed.'s sales 88,052
|Wed.'s open int 407,611,
|up 4,638
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|391¾
|397¼
|391½
|394¾
|+3
|Mar
|403½
|408
|403
|406½
|+3
|May
|409½
|414
|409¼
|412¾
|+3
|Jul
|414½
|419
|414¼
|417¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|405¼
|408¼
|405
|407¼
|+2
|Dec
|408½
|411¼
|408¼
|410¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|417½
|420½
|417½
|420
|+2
|May
|425
|425
|425
|425
|+2
|Jul
|428
|428½
|427¾
|428¼
|+2
|Sep
|414½
|+½
|Dec
|414½
|416½
|414½
|415¾
|+½
|Jul
|433½
|433½
|432½
|432½
|Dec
|420
|420
|419¾
|419¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 229,170.
|Wed.'s sales 229,632
|Wed.'s open int 1,575,198,
|up 4,435
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|301½
|305¾
|297
|298¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|298
|300½
|291½
|293¼
|—4½
|May
|290½
|—9½
|Jul
|285¼
|—10¾
|Sep
|290
|292
|274
|277½
|—16½
|Dec
|277½
|—16½
|Mar
|277½
|—16½
|May
|277½
|—16½
|Jul
|277½
|—16½
|Sep
|277½
|—16½
|Jul
|277½
|—16½
|Sep
|277½
|—16½
|Est. sales 412.
|Wed.'s sales 1,191
|Wed.'s open int 6,047,
|up 133
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|928
|940¾
|927¼
|931½
|+3½
|Jan
|942
|954¼
|941½
|945¼
|+3
|Mar
|954¼
|966
|953½
|957
|+2½
|May
|963
|973¾
|962
|965¼
|+2
|Jul
|971½
|981¾
|971¼
|973½
|+1¼
|Aug
|977¾
|983
|975½
|976¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|973
|977¾
|971¼
|971¼
|+¾
|Nov
|970
|976¼
|969¼
|970½
|+½
|Jan
|975¾
|978
|972¾
|972¾
|Mar
|969¾
|970
|963¼
|964½
|—
|¾
|May
|966
|966
|957½
|959½
|—2½
|Jul
|968
|968
|960½
|962
|—1½
|Aug
|961½
|—1½
|Sep
|944
|—1½
|Nov
|945½
|948
|941½
|941½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|950½
|—
|¾
|Nov
|940½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 236,397.
|Wed.'s sales 204,183
|Wed.'s open int 756,992,
|up 4,847
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|30.40
|30.71
|30.35
|30.39
|—.01
|Jan
|30.66
|30.95
|30.60
|30.63
|—.02
|Mar
|30.90
|31.21
|30.86
|30.89
|—.02
|May
|31.19
|31.46
|31.14
|31.18
|—.01
|Jul
|31.47
|31.72
|31.41
|31.45
|—.03
|Aug
|31.57
|31.79
|31.49
|31.51
|—.04
|Sep
|31.74
|31.83
|31.55
|31.55
|—.06
|Oct
|31.72
|31.75
|31.57
|31.57
|—.04
|Dec
|31.71
|31.92
|31.63
|31.71
|—.01
|Jan
|31.89
|Mar
|32.05
|May
|32.25
|Jul
|32.49
|+.02
|Aug
|32.58
|+.02
|Sep
|32.66
|+.02
|Oct
|32.48
|+.02
|Dec
|32.55
|+.02
|Jul
|32.55
|+.02
|Oct
|32.55
|+.02
|Dec
|32.55
|+.02
|Est. sales 86,191.
|Wed.'s sales 88,092
|Wed.'s open int 492,427
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|304.80
|308.70
|303.50
|306.80
|+2.00
|Jan
|307.40
|311.20
|306.40
|309.40
|+2.00
|Mar
|311.10
|315.00
|310.20
|313.40
|+2.00
|May
|315.10
|318.60
|314.20
|317.10
|+1.90
|Jul
|319.20
|322.50
|318.30
|320.80
|+1.50
|Aug
|320.30
|323.30
|319.50
|321.80
|+1.40
|Sep
|320.40
|323.50
|320.40
|321.80
|+1.20
|Oct
|320.20
|321.90
|320.10
|321.00
|+1.10
|Dec
|321.30
|323.60
|321.00
|322.30
|+1.10
|Jan
|321.50
|+1.20
|Mar
|318.10
|+1.10
|May
|315.60
|—.10
|Jul
|314.40
|—.70
|Aug
|314.70
|—.70
|Sep
|315.10
|—.70
|Oct
|313.70
|—.70
|Dec
|312.70
|—.70
|Jul
|312.70
|—.70
|Oct
|312.70
|—.70
|Dec
|312.70
|—.70
|Est. sales 96,775.
|Wed.'s sales 91,377
|Wed.'s open int 423,469,
|up 14
