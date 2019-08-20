https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Close-14364322.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|464½
|468¾
|456¾
|460
|—5½
|Dec
|471
|475¾
|463½
|466½
|—6
|Mar
|478½
|483
|470¾
|474¼
|—5¼
|May
|483½
|487½
|476
|479½
|—5½
|Jul
|489¼
|491¾
|480¾
|484
|—6
|Sep
|498¾
|499¾
|489½
|492½
|—5½
|Dec
|510¾
|510¾
|501¾
|504¾
|—5
|Mar
|514¾
|—4¾
|May
|516½
|—5¾
|Jul
|516½
|516¾
|511½
|511½
|—5½
|Sep
|511½
|—5½
|Dec
|525½
|—5½
|Mar
|527
|—5½
|May
|527
|—5½
|Jul
|527
|—5½
|Est. sales 106,144.
|Mon.'s sales 115,858
|Mon.'s open int 388,489,
|up 3,162
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|366½
|370¼
|359¼
|359½
|—5½
|Dec
|376¼
|379¾
|368¼
|368¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|388¾
|392
|381
|381¼
|—5¾
|May
|396
|399
|388¾
|388¾
|—5½
|Jul
|401¼
|404¾
|395½
|395¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|401¾
|404
|398¼
|398¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|406½
|407½
|403½
|403¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|416½
|416½
|413¾
|414
|—
|½
|May
|421
|421¼
|419¼
|419¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|423¾
|425
|422¾
|422¾
|—1
|Sep
|413
|414¼
|413
|413¾
|+¼
|Dec
|415
|415
|414
|414½
|Jul
|430
|Dec
|413¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 368,900.
|Mon.'s sales 290,458
|Mon.'s open int 1,747,661
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|270¾
|274
|270
|272¾
|+2½
|Dec
|272½
|273½
|270½
|272
|+¼
|Mar
|276¼
|276½
|275¾
|276¼
|May
|275½
|+¼
|Jul
|277¼
|+¼
|Sep
|280¼
|+¼
|Dec
|280¼
|+¼
|Mar
|280¼
|+¼
|May
|280¼
|+¼
|Jul
|280¼
|+¼
|Sep
|280¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 286.
|Mon.'s sales 599
|Mon.'s open int 4,668
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|856¼
|862
|853
|855¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|869
|874¾
|865¾
|868¼
|+1¾
|Jan
|883
|888½
|879¾
|882
|+1½
|Mar
|895¾
|901¼
|893
|895¼
|+1½
|May
|906½
|913¼
|904¾
|906¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|919¾
|923¼
|915½
|917½
|+1
|Aug
|925
|925
|921¼
|921¼
|+¾
|Sep
|925
|925
|920¾
|922¼
|+¾
|Nov
|930½
|933¾
|925¾
|928
|+1
|Jan
|940
|940
|935¾
|935¾
|+½
|Mar
|943½
|943½
|939¼
|939¼
|—
|¼
|May
|946
|Jul
|952¾
|954¼
|952¾
|954¼
|+¾
|Aug
|950¾
|952¼
|950
|952¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|942¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|937
|937
|933¼
|933¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|937
|+2¾
|Nov
|919¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 109,804.
|Mon.'s sales 114,844
|Mon.'s open int 639,721,
|up 2,401
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.71
|29.01
|28.30
|28.43
|—.25
|Oct
|28.85
|29.12
|28.41
|28.54
|—.26
|Dec
|29.08
|29.38
|28.65
|28.79
|—.25
|Jan
|29.33
|29.62
|28.89
|29.01
|—.27
|Mar
|29.60
|29.87
|29.15
|29.27
|—.28
|May
|29.90
|30.17
|29.47
|29.57
|—.30
|Jul
|30.17
|30.39
|29.75
|29.85
|—.27
|Aug
|29.95
|29.95
|29.93
|29.95
|—.27
|Sep
|30.03
|—.27
|Oct
|30.17
|30.17
|30.09
|30.09
|—.25
|Dec
|30.79
|30.79
|30.13
|30.26
|—.25
|Jan
|30.69
|30.69
|30.48
|30.48
|—.26
|Mar
|31.02
|31.02
|30.81
|30.81
|—.26
|May
|31.33
|31.33
|31.13
|31.13
|—.25
|Jul
|31.64
|31.64
|31.43
|31.43
|—.26
|Aug
|31.53
|—.26
|Sep
|31.60
|—.26
|Oct
|31.61
|—.16
|Dec
|31.74
|—.15
|Jul
|31.74
|—.15
|Oct
|31.74
|—.15
|Dec
|31.74
|—.15
|Est. sales 105,290.
|Mon.'s sales 90,628
|Mon.'s open int 477,484,
|up 755
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|292.60
|294.80
|292.60
|294.00
|+2.00
|Oct
|294.40
|296.60
|294.40
|295.90
|+2.00
|Dec
|297.90
|300.20
|297.90
|299.50
|+2.30
|Jan
|299.30
|301.70
|299.30
|301.00
|+2.20
|Mar
|302.90
|304.80
|302.90
|303.90
|+1.90
|May
|306.10
|308.40
|306.10
|307.40
|+1.50
|Jul
|311.80
|312.50
|311.00
|311.30
|+1.30
|Aug
|313.90
|313.90
|312.80
|313.20
|+1.60
|Sep
|313.60
|315.50
|313.60
|314.80
|+1.40
|Oct
|315.60
|+1.30
|Dec
|317.70
|319.00
|317.60
|317.70
|+1.10
|Jan
|318.00
|+.80
|Mar
|318.50
|+.70
|May
|319.30
|+.60
|Jul
|320.80
|+.70
|Aug
|320.80
|+.70
|Sep
|320.80
|+.70
|Oct
|320.80
|+.70
|Dec
|319.80
|+.70
|Jul
|319.80
|+.70
|Oct
|319.80
|+.70
|Dec
|319.80
|+.70
|Est. sales 76,244.
|Mon.'s sales 63,872
|Mon.'s open int 446,138
