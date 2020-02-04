Clorox, Ralph Lauren rise; Alphabet, Kennametal fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Alphabet Inc., down $37.19 to $1,445.41

The parent of search engine Google reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue growth.

BP Plc., up $1.27 to $36.50

The oil company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts and raised its dividend.

Kennametal Inc., down $1.96 to $29.61

The metal producer cut its profit forecast for 2020 following a disappointing fiscal second quarter.

Green Dot Corp., up $2.41 to $34.23

Activist investor Starboard disclosed a 9.3% stake in the financial technology company.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $10.42 to $123. 68

The clothing and apparel company handily beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

McKesson Corp., up $5.35 to $149.25

The prescription drug distributor's fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations.

Clorox Co., up $7.78 to $163.62

The household products company reported surprisingly good fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Allegheny Technologies Inc., up $2.69 to $19.78

The maker of steel and specialty metals beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.