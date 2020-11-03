Clearwater Paper: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $457.4 million in the period.

Clearwater Paper shares have increased 86% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.68, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

