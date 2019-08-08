Cision: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cision Ltd. (CISN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The media communication technology and analytics company posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cision expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $190 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cision expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $766 million to $773 million.

Cision shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.85, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

