Cisco: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.88 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $12.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 81 cents.

Cisco shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.93, an increase of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSCO