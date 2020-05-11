ChromaDex: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.8 million.

ChromaDex shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.49, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

