Chinese court rejects Canadian's appeal of death sentence JOE McDONALD, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2021 Updated: Aug. 9, 2021 11:59 p.m.
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, smiles as she leaves home to attend her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected a Canadian drug convict's appeal of a death sentence in what appeared to be an effort to step up pressure on Canada to release a detained executive of tech giant Huawei.
The Canadian government condemned the ruling and appealed to China to grant clemency to Robert Schellenberg.