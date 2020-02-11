Charles River: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $80.3 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $691.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $684.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $252 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.62 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.60 per share.

Charles River shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL