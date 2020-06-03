Change Healthcare: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $108.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $843.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.6 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Change Healthcare expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 18 cents.

Change Healthcare shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year.

