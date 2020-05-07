Cerence: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported profit of $12.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period.

Cerence shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year.

