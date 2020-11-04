CenturyLink: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, La. (AP) _ CenturyLink Inc. (LUMN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $366 million.

The Monroe, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.15 billion.

CenturyLink shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.80, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

