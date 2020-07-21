Central European Media: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PRAGUE (AP) _ Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.82. A year ago, they were trading at $4.20.

