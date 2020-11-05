Celldex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) _ Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its third quarter.

The Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $668,000 in the period.

Celldex shares have climbed sevenfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.82, increasing sixfold in the last 12 months.

