Carnival, Change Healthcare rise; Block, Acuity fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Tivity Health Inc., down 8 cents to $32.17. Stone Point Capital is buying the health program administrator for about $2 billion. Carnival Corp., up 48 cents to $20.22. The cruise line gave investors an encouraging update on bookings. CME Group Inc., up $2.87 to $237.46. The derivatives marketplace plans to launch a new micro metals product next month, pending regulatory review. Acuity Brands Inc., down $14.95 to $170.12. The lighting maker said it continues to deal with a global component shortage. Change Healthcare Inc., up $1.63 to $23.73. The health care technology company agreed to delay the closing of its sale to UnitedHealth Group. AbbVie Inc., up $1.54 to $163.43. The drugmaker's Allergan unit released encouraging data on a treatment aimed at adults with age-related blurry near vision. Baxter International Inc., up $1.02 to $76.49. The drug and medical device maker announced U.S. regulatory clearance for a device to help treat kidney injury patients. Block Inc., down $9.27 to $135.92. The financial services and digital payments company launched an investigation into a security breach.