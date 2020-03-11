Calithera: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 39 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $89.9 million, or $1.90 per share.

Calithera shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.23, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

