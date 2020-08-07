Cable One: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $62.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $10.63.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.82 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $328.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.4 million.

Cable One shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

