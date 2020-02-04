CTS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $115 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.1 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $469 million.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $450 million to $480 million.

CTS shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6% in the last 12 months.

