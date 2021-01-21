CSX profit slips in 4Q but railroad hauls 4% more freight

Gene J. Puskar/AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad reported relatively flat fourth-quarter earnings even though it hauled 4% more freight as the economy continued to rebound from last year’s widespread virus-related shutdowns.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Thursday it earned $760 million, or 99 cents per share, during the quarter. That was down slightly from $771 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier, but this quarter's results were hurt by a $48 million charge related to the early retirement of debt. Without that, CSX would have reported earnings per share of $1.04.