CRA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.2 million.

CRA shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI