CIM Commercial Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.50, a decline of 83% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCT