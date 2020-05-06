CDW: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) _ CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $167.9 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

CDW shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW