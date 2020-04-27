https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15229742.php
C-Daily Register
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.10%
|%0.11%
|%0.12%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.125%
|%0.11%
|%0.13%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.12%
|%0.11%
|%0.12%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.15%
|%0.14%
|%0.17%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.16%
|%0.14%
|%0.17%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.16%
|%0.27%
|%0.25%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.11%
|%0.11%
|%0.09%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.23%
|%0.20%
|%0.19%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.28%
|%0.25%
|%0.24%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.36%
|%0.36%
|%0.36%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.65%
|%0.59%
|%0.65%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.25%
|%1.18%
|%1.28%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%0.89%
|%1.10%
|%1.22%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%0.92%
|%0.98%
|%1.23%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Apr. 1%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.02%
|%0.05%
|%0.81%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1717.25%
|%$1727.25%
|%$1693.15%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1714.95%
|%$1715.90%
|%$1692.55%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1710.00%
|%$1725.50%
|%$1684.50%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1714.95%
|%$1715.90%
|%$1692.55%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1903.60%
|%$1904.65%
|%$1878.73%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1733.00%
|%$1726.00%
|%$1727.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1845.78%
|%$1862.98%
|%$1826.43%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1711.90%
|%$1722.50%
|%$1789.20%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$15.218%
|%$15.079%
|%$15.140%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$19.023%
|%$18.849%
|%$18.925%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$15.205%
|%$15.315%
|%$15.160%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$15.350%
|%$15.280%
|%$15.500%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$18.240%
|%$18.420%
|%$18.360%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$15.201%
|%$15.254%
|%$15.237%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.3820%
|%$2.3480%
|%$2.3535%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6681%
|%$0.6683%
|%$0.6695%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$764.00%
|%$ 763.00%
|%$ 780.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$776.60%
|%$ 773.40%
|%$ 781.30%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$1903.10%
|%$2013.80%
|%$2159.40%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1601.00%
|%$1632.50%
|%$1675.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.8455%
|%0.8414%
|%$0.8724%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1695.86%
|%$1696.80%
|%1673.71%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1695.86%
|%$1696.80%
|%1673.71%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1794.59%
|%$1795.58%
|%1771.14%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.12%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
