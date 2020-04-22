https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15219383.php
C-Daily Register
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.10%
|%0.09%
|%0.17%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.11%
|%0.10%
|%0.16%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.11%
|%0.11%
|%0.15%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.13%
|%0.14%
|%0.19%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.14%
|%0.14%
|%0.19%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.27%
|%0.27%
|%0.25%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.09%
|%0.08%
|%0.12%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.20%
|%0.19%
|%0.19%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.25%
|%0.26%
|%0.24%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.36%
|%0.33%
|%0.33%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.61%
|%0.57%
|%0.64%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.22%
|%1.16%
|%1.27%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%1.10%
|%1.10%
|%1.22%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%1.23%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Apr. 1%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%0.98%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.05%
|%0.05%
|%0.81%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1702.65%
|%$1678.60%
|%$1712.25%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1710.55%
|%$1682.05%
|%$1718.65%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1710.00%
|%$1679.00%
|%$1717.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1710.55%
|%$1682.05%
|%$1718.65%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1898.71%
|%$1867.08%
|%$1907.70%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1667.00%
|%$1684.00%
|%$1731.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1831.80%
|%$1810.30%
|%$1847.93%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1728.70%
|%$1678.20%
|%$1727.20%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$15.032%
|%$14.851%
|%$15.408%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$18.790%
|%$18.564%
|%$19.260%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$14.910%
|%$14.970%
|%$15.570%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$14.650%
|%$15.250%
|%$15.570%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$18.060%
|%$18.300%
|%$18.660%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$15.377%
|%$14.818%
|%$15.477%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.3175%
|%$2.2670%
|%$2.3125%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6547%
|%$0.6584%
|%$0.6604%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$764.00%
|%$ 715.00%
|%$ 778.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$764.90%
|%$ 758.00%
|%$ 800.60%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$1920.70%
|%$1936.10%
|%$2182.10%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1632.00%
|%$1650.50%
|%$1685.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.8509%
|%0.8802%
|%$0.8645%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1691.51%
|%$1663.33%
|%1699.52%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1691.51%
|%$1663.33%
|%1699.52%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1789.98%
|%$1760.16%
|%1798.46%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
