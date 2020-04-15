%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.17% %0.16% %0.12%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.16% %0.17% %0.21%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.15% %0.17% %0.20%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.19% %0.23% %0.24%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.19% %0.23% %0.24%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.25% %0.25% %0.14%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.12% %0.16% %0.15%
%L012% %2-year% %0.19% %0.21% %0.24%
%L055% %3-year% %0.24% %0.27% %0.33%
%L013% %5-year% %0.33% %0.41% %0.46%
%L014% %10-year% %0.64% %0.75% %0.76%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.27% %1.41% %1.36%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.22% %1.22% %0.78%
%L019% %6-month% %1.23% %1.23% %0.77%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 31% %0.98% %0.98% %0.98%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.44% %2.44% %2.70%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.81% %0.81% %0.81%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1712.25% %$1715.85% %$1649.05%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1718.65% %$1741.90% %$1647.80%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1717.00% %$1733.00% %$1651.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1718.65% %$1741.90% %$1647.80%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1907.70% %$1933.51% %$1829.06%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1731.00% %$1689.00% %$1654.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1847.93% %$1860.83% %$1774.83%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1727.20% %$1756.70% %$1665.40%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$15.408% %$15.729% %$14.964%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$19.260% %$19.661% %$18.705%
%L067% %London AM% %$15.570% %$15.510% %$15.065%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$15.750% %$15.250% %$15.250%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$18.660% %$18.900% %$18.120%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$15.447% %$16.072% %$15.147%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.3125% %$2.3470% %$2.2780%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6604% %$0.6448% %$0.6602%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$778.00% %$ 761.00% %$ 741.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$800.60% %$ 815.70% %$ 729.60%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2182.10% %$2213.90% %$2123.70%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1685.00% %$1698.00% %$1692.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8645% %0.8572% %$0.8763%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1699.52% %$1722.51% %1629.27%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1699.52% %$1722.51% %1629.27%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1798.46% %$1822.79% %1724.33%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.13% %0.13% %0.18%
%L054% %180 days% %0.20% %0.20% %0.30%