Business Highlights: Online gambling, Fed rate hikes

___ North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) \u2014 North Dakota\u2019s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn\u2019t comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes\u2019 economies. ___ Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 America\u2019s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly gain since April 2021. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. The Fed is hoping that a slower pace of hiring would eventually mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases \u2014 a recipe for high inflation. But September\u2019s job growth was likely too robust to satisfy the central bank\u2019s inflation fighters. ___ To buy Twitter, Musk has to keep banks, investors on board If the squabbling ever stops over Elon Musk\u2019s renewed bid to buy Twitter, experts say he still faces a huge obstacle to closing the $44 billion deal: Keeping his financing in place. Earlier this week Musk reversed course and said he\u2019d go through with acquiring the social media company under the same terms he agreed to in April. But after months of tweetstorms and legal barbs, there are scars and suspicions on both sides. Both sides are now fighting over whether Twitter\u2019s lawsuit against Musk should be dropped. For the deal to go through, Musk has to hold together a group of banks and investors that will help him pay for the purchase. ___ Drought takes toll on country\u2019s largest cotton producer LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) \u2014 Drought and extreme heat have severely damaged much of the cotton harvest in the U.S., which produces roughly 35% of the world\u2019s crop. Nowhere is this more apparent than the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation\u2019s top cotton-producing state. Forecasters and agricultural economists say that Texas cotton farmers could abandon nearly 70% of what they planted in the spring, making it the worst harvest in more than a decade. Losses could cost the region $1.2 billion, despite the federal insurance payments that farmers rely on during bad harvest years. ___ No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan PRAGUE (AP) \u2014 European Union leaders are struggling to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia\u2019s war on Ukraine fuels an energy crisis. It\u2019s hoped that a price cap will contain a crisis that is driving up prices for consumers and businesses. Russia has tightened the gas taps as European governments support Ukraine with weapons and money. Yet an EU leaders summit in Prague on Friday didn\u2019t produce a breakthrough on the gas cap. Standing in the way of an agreement was the simple fact that each EU member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers. The leaders hope to make more progress when they meet again on Oct. 20-21. ___ Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) \u2014 Christine Barrett and her family had to climb on top of their kitchen cabinets because of flooding that surged into their house during Hurricane Ian. They put water wings on their 1-year-old, and were rescued by boat the next day. Their community of North Port is about 5 miles inland. And the Barretts \u2014 like many neighbors \u2014 live in areas where flood insurance isn\u2019t required. And therefore they don\u2019t have it. Now many wonder how they\u2019ll afford much-needed repairs. There are concerns that not enough people nationally have flood insurance at a time when climate change is believed to be making storms wetter. The Insurance Information Institute says only about 4% of homeowners nationwide have flood insurance although 90% of catastrophes in the U.S. involve flooding. ___ Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China\u2019s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision making, planning, and logistics. ___ Binance crypto exchange hit by latest digital currency hack Binance, the world\u2019s largest cryptocurrency exchange, may have lost more than $100 million following a hack of its Binance Smart Chain blockchain network. A reddit post by Binance discussing the incident said that the company temporarily suspended its BNB smart chain after detecting an exploit between two blockchains. \u201cThe issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly,\u201d CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet. The post estimated that $100 million to $110 million in funds were taken, but that approximately $7 million was able to be frozen. ___ The S&P 500 fell 104.86 points, or 2.8%, to 3,639.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The Nasdaq fell 420.91 points, or 3.8%, to 10,652.40. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 50.36 points, or 2.9%, to 1,702.15.