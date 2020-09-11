Business Highlights

Tech falters again as Wall Street ends worst week in months

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out its worst week since June with another day of churning trading Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, but only after a roller-coaster day where a gain of 0.9% gave way to a loss of 0.9%. It kept swinging up and down after that, the latest examples of the lightning-quick shifts in momentum to rock Wall Street recently. Through the tumultuous week, the S&P 500 lost 2.5% to clinch its its first back-to-back weekly loss in four months. The Nasdaq composite, which includes many of the superstar tech stocks that have been the focus of the market’s recent selling, lost 0.6%.

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says that the U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year. The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs. The deficit from October through August was more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 billion set in 2009. At that time the government was spending large sums to get out of the Great Recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

Consumer prices up 0.4% in August as used car prices surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as used car prices surged by the largest amount in 51 years. The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index reflected some moderation following big gains of 0.6% in both June and July as the pace of energy price gains slowed. However, there were still areas that showed bigger price increases, led by a 5.4% jump in used car prices, the biggest monthly gain since March 1969. New car prices were unchanged in August but analysts predicted prices there likely to rise in coming months, reflecting supply shortages.

Drone maker hurt by US-China rift, opening door to US rivals

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. national security concerns about the world’s dominant consumer drone-maker, China-based DJI, have upended the market for small drones. Bans on the use of DJI drones by some government agencies have opened the door to lesser-known companies pitching applications for government agencies and big businesses. Some of those companies are also tapping into a technological revolution that could do away with the need for human pilots to put drones through each one of their paces. Instead, advanced artificial intelligence is starting to power drones that can follow humans and other targets on their own.

$300 in US jobless aid running out even as more seek help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s unemployment safety net is looking increasingly shaky, with a $300-a-week federal jobless benefit from the Trump administration running out almost as soon as it began and millions of laid-off Americans nearing an end to their state unemployment aid. Most Americans who exhaust their state’s unemployment benefits — typically after six months — can transition to a federal program that provides an additional 13 weeks of aid. Yet they still face a looming deadline: By year’s end, nearly all the federal unemployment supports will expire. Unless Congress were to extend those programs, millions of jobless Americans would receive no further benefits.

Defected casino exec must return phone with high-roller info

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a New Jersey casino executive who left Atlantic City’s top casino to work for a competitor to return a cell phone laden with valuable information on his previous employer’s highest rollers and best customers. Judge Gloria Navarro issued a temporary restraining order Thursday preventing two executives who left the Borgata casino this summer to work for the Ocean Casino Resort from contacting any past, current or prospective Borgata customers.

EU heavyweights seek strict rules for digital currencies

BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from five of Europe’s biggest economies are calling for the European Union to produce strict rules for new, privately backed digital currencies and ban those that don’t comply. The ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands said in a joint statement Friday that new regulations being drawn up by the EU’s executive Commission — and expected this fall — should seek to “preserve our monetary sovereignty and address the risks to monetary policy, and on the other hand protect EU consumers.”

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

DETROIT (AP) — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire. The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire. Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires from the problem but no injuries. Hyundai will notify owners around Oct. 30. Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake control computers.

The S&P 500 rose 1.78, or 0.1%, to 3,340.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.06, or 0.5%, to 27,665.64. The Nasdaq composite lost 66.05, or 0.6%, to 10,853.55. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 10.48 points, or 0.7%, to 1,497.27.