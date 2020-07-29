Bunge: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $512 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $3.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period.

Bunge shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

