Build-A-Bear: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $21.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $1.42. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.23. A year ago, they were trading at $4.85.

