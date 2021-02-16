Buffett's firm reveals new investments in Verizon, Chevron JOSH FUNK, AP Business Writer Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 6:38 p.m.
FILE - In this May 7, 2018, photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo, a Chevron corporate logo is displayed on a gas pump in Flowood, Miss.
FILE- This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the logo for Verizon above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company made major new investments in Verizon and Chevron and again trimmed its huge stake in Apple while making several other adjustments to its stock portfolio last year.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said in regulatory filings Tuesday that it bought $8.6 billion worth of Verizon stock and picked up $4.1 billion worth of Chevron shares over the last six months of 2020. Berkshire's holdings are followed closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful investing record.