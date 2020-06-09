Brown-Forman: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $128 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $709 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $827 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

Brown-Forman shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.A