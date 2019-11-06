Brooks: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $412.7 million.

The Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $5.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $200.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $437.8 million, or $6.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $781.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Brooks expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $204 million to $214 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Brooks shares have climbed 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.69, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKS