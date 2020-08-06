Bristol Myers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $85 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.08 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $40.5 billion to $42 billion.

Bristol Myers shares have fallen 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 3%. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.

