Brink's: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink's Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $826 million in the period.

Brink's shares have fallen 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 59% in the last 12 months.

