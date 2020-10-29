https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/BrightSphere-Investment-Group-3Q-Earnings-15684643.php
BrightSphere Investment Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.
The asset manager posted revenue of $182.4 million in the period.
BrightSphere Investment Group shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSIG
