Bright Horizons: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $359,000.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $293.8 million in the period.

Bright Horizons shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $112.97, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFAM