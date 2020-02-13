Bluerock: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $6.7 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $13.8 million, or 62 cents per share.

The owner of Southeastern U.S. apartment properties posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $25.4 million. Revenue was reported as $210 million.

Bluerock expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 83 cents to 86 cents per share.

The company's shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRG