Blue Apron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $131 million in the period.

Blue Apron shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APRN