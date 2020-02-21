Blachem: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) _ Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.4 million.

The New Hampton, New York-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.7 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $643.7 million.

Blachem shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCPC