Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators reached a tentative framework on a $953 billion infrastructure deal Wednesday ahead of a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.
Biden’s top aides met with senators for back-to-back meetings on Capitol Hill and later huddled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the president reaches for a signature domestic achievement with his sweeping $4 trillion infrastructure plans. While the plan from the group of 21 senators is far less, with $559 billion in new spending, it would launch a broader process this summer that could open the door to Biden's big proposals.