BioMarin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Rafael, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The rare disease biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $429.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418 million.

BioMarin shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $119.83, a climb of 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRN