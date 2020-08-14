Bio-Path: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) _ Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Friday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

Bio-Path shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 54% in the last 12 months.

